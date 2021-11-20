WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team dropped a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference games here over the weekend.
The Warriors dropped a 64-56 decision to Whatcom on Saturday, Nov. 20, after losing their season opener to Peninsula, 66-41, on Friday.
WWCC was outscored 26-13 in the third quarter in the loss to Whatcom and managed just four points in the fourth quarter of its Friday contest.
Holecek paced the Warriors on Friday with 17 points.
“Friday night, it looked like we were shell-shocked," Warriors coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We really played scared. We were never in the game. Brie Holecek was good, but no one else came to play."
Kortney Trappett led Walla Walla with 14 points on Saturday and Brie Holecek added 10.
“Saturday, we were better but still not where we should be," Hazeltine said. "Kortney Trappett, Darbi Avery and Anna Smith played well. Most others struggled.”
“We have a lot of work to do but the girls know what’s ahead of them, and they are up for the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.