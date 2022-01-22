YAKIMA — Brie Holececk led all scorers with 24 points for Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team Saturday, Jan. 22, teammate Makayla DeBry added 23, and the Warriors crushed Yakima Valley in an 89-48 victory.
The Warriors (9-3 overall) evened their record in the Northwest Athletic Conference at 1-1 with Kortney Trappett giving them another 14 points, Miaja Mills and Darbi Avery each scoring 8, Annagail Smith 6, Emmie Ogden 4, Hollie Ziegler 2.
They shrugged off a rough start, and went to halftime up 38-31 on the heels of a 9-0 run before dominating the rest of the game.
The Warriors look to stay strong Wednesday when they return to action in Ontario, Oregon, at Treasure Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.