YAKIMA — Lindsey Beaman and Halle Romero each scored a goal for Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team in the first half of a pivotal Northeast Athletic Conference match here Wednesday, Oct. 6, and that was enough as they held off Yakima Valley for a 2-1 victory that nudged the two squads into a fourth-place tie.
The Warriors (5-4-2 overall, 4-4 in the East) will next play Saturday, hosting Blue Mountain with action scheduled to start at noon.
Beaman broke the scoreless tie here in the 34th minute, and Romero then doubled their lead shortly before halftime.
"Lots of opportunities and shots," Warriors coach Gabrielle Parks said. "Both goals were from pressing Yakima high and forcing mistakes from the backline."
Yakima Valley finally got on the board in the 74th minute, but the Warriors prevailed.
