PORTLAND — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team remained undefeated with an 80-42 victory over the host Panthers in the first round of a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament on Friday, Dec. 16.
No other details were available on the NWAC Web site.
The Warriors are back at it Saturday against Everett.
