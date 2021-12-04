Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team came away with lopsided victories over Mount Hood and Tacoma over weekend here in the Warrior Classic at the Dietrich Dome.
Action started Friday, Dec. 3, with the Warriors figuring out Mount Hood for a 65-42 rout.
The game was tied 9-9 late in the first quarter when the Warriors took over with an 18-2 run.
McKenzie Long finished as the game's top scorer, tallying 20 points for the Warriors, while teammate Brie Holececk had 14.
“It took us a while to adjust to their zone," Warriors coach Bobbi Hazelltine said. "Once we attacked it the way we wanted to, we were pretty good. McKenzie Long gave us a real lift. She shot it well for us.
“I thought Darbi Avery played really well off the bench," Hazeltine added, with Avery having grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists in about 19 minutes of action. "She gave us some big sparks.”
Saturday then saw the Warriors capture their third straight win with an 81-48 defeat of Tacoma.
Kortney Trappett and Miaja Mills each scored a game-high 17 points for the Warriors while Holececk and Annagail Smith each had 11, and Avery put up 10.
The Warriors jumped ahead with a 26-5 run in the opening minutes, and never looked back.
“It was our best first quarter of the year," Hazeltine said. "We came out ready to play. We focused on defense and rebounding, and both were good.
“Kortney and Miaja played their best games of the year. I thought Darbi and Anna were really good off the bench.”
The Warriors will take plenty of momentum into their next outing, Dec. 10-11, as they head up to Spokane for the Bigfoot Classic.
