Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team was able to overcome a a pair of one-goal deficits, but not a third, and dropped a 3-2 decision to visiting Columbia Basin in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Warriors, after a CBC penalty kick in the fifth minute, equalized at the 8:26 mark when Abby Williams banged in a pass from Spencer Seabaugh.
Columbia Basin reclaimed a one-goal edge five minutes later and maintained a 2-1 lead until three minutes and five seconds had elapsed in the second half. Sheridan Donovan used an Emma Glazebrook assist to knot the score.
CBC scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 85th minute.
WWCC, now in a third-place with North Idaho in the East standings at 2-1, plays at Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
