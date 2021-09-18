SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team managed just four shots — one on goal — the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 18, during a 3-0 loss to Northwest Athletic Conference East Division foe Spokane.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 2-and-2 in league and 3-2-and-2 overall.

Spokane's Brooke Snyder scored twice in the match - at the five-minute mark and at 52:30.

Anna Ackermann added an insurance goal for the Sasquatch at 64:45.

Spokane fired 11 shots, 10 of which were on net.

WWCC goalie Josie Gunter stopped seven shots in the contest.

Walla Walla hosts Columbia Basin Wednesday at 2 p.m.

