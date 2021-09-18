SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team managed just four shots — one on goal — the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 18, during a 3-0 loss to Northwest Athletic Conference East Division foe Spokane.
The loss dropped the Warriors to 2-and-2 in league and 3-2-and-2 overall.
Spokane's Brooke Snyder scored twice in the match - at the five-minute mark and at 52:30.
Anna Ackermann added an insurance goal for the Sasquatch at 64:45.
Spokane fired 11 shots, 10 of which were on net.
WWCC goalie Josie Gunter stopped seven shots in the contest.
Walla Walla hosts Columbia Basin Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.