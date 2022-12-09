PASCO — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team shot just 31 percent from the field in its opening game of the Columbia Basin College Invitational on Fri., Dec. 9, at Holden Court.
But the Warriors held Clark to 41-percent efficiency from the field and four makes in 16 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc in a 62-55 victory that improved their record to 5-0.
Dylan Lovett led WWCC with 19 points and was 10-11 from the free throw line. McKenzie Long scored 17 - including a 4-10 showing from 3-point land - for Walla Walla.
WWCC came away victorious despite 29 points and 19 rebounds from the Thunderbirds' Taija Mackey.
"We had trouble stopping their big girl," coach Bobbi Hazeltine said after notching her 501st triumph as Warrior head coach. "We tried a bunch of different players on her, but she was just too big and strong.
"Luckily, our offense clicked at the right time," Hazeltine said. "McKenzie had a big shooting night for us and Dylan hit some huge free throws down the stretch. It was not easy."
The Warriors are scheduled to play their final game of the weekend on Saturday against South Puget Sound.
