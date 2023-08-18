COOS BAY, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team kicked its 2023 season off with a 2-0 victory over Northwest Athletic Conference rival Southwestern Oregon on Thursday, Aug. 17.
The Warriors tallied a goal in each half while keeping the host team away from the scoring column.
Kenna Berry netted WWCC's first goal at the 20-minute mark off an assist by Chowder Bailey and Lexi Bott added an unassisted cushion enhancer with 60 minutes elapsed.
Walla Walla outshot the Lakers, 16-2, and put 10 of its kicks on goal.
"The girls played a dominant match," Warrior coach Jordan Hacker said. "I am happy with the play of the team and where we are going into preseason games.
"Freshman Lexi Bott had a tremendous game and many of the sophomores stepped up and contributed in a major way," Hacker said. "Happy to get the first win on the year!"
WWCC travels to Tukwila next week for a pair of NWAC friendlies. It plays Skagit Valley on Aug. 22 and Bellevue on Aug. 23 at the Starfire Sports Complex.
