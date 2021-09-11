Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team raised its early-season record to 2-1-2 Saturday, Sept. 11, after knocking off Yakima Valley, 3-0, in Northwest Athletic Conference East Division action on the WWCC pitch.
Emmy Williams booted two goals for the winners and Lindsey Beaman netted one of her own.
Williams' first goal, assisted by Sam Callahan, came in the fourth minute of play.
"Sam won the ball in midfield and switched the point of attack and crossed the ball into Emmy on the top of the box," Walla Walla coach Gabrielle Parks said.
Williams kicked an unassisted goal at the 55-minute mark.
"A counter attack and she dribbled through three defenders and beat them with her speed," Parks said.
Beaman was set up by Mal Hemenway at 59 minutes for the final score of the day.
"We won the ball in the final third, passed around the box, Mal took a shot and it deflected to Lindsey," Parks said. "Huge team effort, team goals, great energy and a well-deserved win. Lots of positives to work off."
The Warriors registered 11 shots in the match compared to seven for YVC.
WWCC's next match is Wednesday at Blue Mountain.
