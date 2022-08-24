TUKWILA, Wash. — Alissa Valdovinos, Kaylin Bailey and Mikailyn O'Dell each scored a goal for the Walla Walla Community College women's soccer team Wednesday, Aug. 24, while Warriors goal keepers Viviana Ochoa and Lindsay Stapleton combined to record a shutout as they picked up a 3-0 victory over Green River in the second day of Northwest Athletic Conference friendlies at the Starfire Sports Complex.
The Warriors upped their record so far this season to 2-0-1, getting back on the winning track following a tie with Lower Columbia yesterday.
Next, the Warriors return to action Sunday, Aug. 28 as they host Whitman College for an 11 a.m. match.
Wednesday's match at the NWAC friendlies saw the Warriors jump on Green River in the 17th minute as Valdovinos scored off an assist from Bailey.
Following halftime, Bailey doubled their lead around the 55th minute.
O'Dell added an insurance goal five minutes later.
Meanwhile, the Warriors kept Green River off the scoreboard with Ochoa making three saves in the first half.
