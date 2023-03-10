PASCO — Walla Walla Community College fell behind 18-10 after one quarter and suffered a 68-60 loss to Peninsula in quarterfinal action of the Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament on Friday, March 10, at Columbia Basin College’s Cheryl Holden Court.
The Warriors, who overwhelmed Lower Columbia, 68-41, in a round-of-16 contest on Thursday, ended their season with a 22-8 overall record.
McKenzie Long led WWCC with 19 points. Dylan Lovett and Paige Pentzer scored 13 points apiece for Walla Walla.
The Warriors trailed 31-19 at halftime before fashioning their most productive quarters of the game. They scored 20 points in the third quarter and 21 more in the final period.
WWCC shot just 34 percent from the field, but was a respectable 7-of-16 on 3-point tries.
“We knew Peninsula was really long and athletic, which poses problems for us,” Walla Walla coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. “We got down early but came back, and I was proud of that.
“We had a good year,” Hazeltine said. “We told the kids to hold their heads high. We always played hard.
“Our four sophomores were great this year, and we are going to miss them,” Hazeltine said. “Darbi (Avery), McKenzie, Hollie (Ziegler) and Kylie (Wood) were an absolute joy to coach.”
