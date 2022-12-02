Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&