Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team notched its third straight win to open this season Friday, Dec. 2, as the Warriors crushed Southwestern Oregon in a 66-43 rout at the Dietrich Dome.
Kylie Wood finished with a game-high 18 points for the Warriors while teammate McKenzie Long added 14, Paige Pentzer had 10, Darbi Avery nine, Dylan Lovett six, and Emma Leber chipped in five as both Malia Cortes and Darby Rhoads each converted a pair of free throws.
The Warriors (3-0 record) are back at it Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Tacoma with action scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
They look to pick up from the victory Friday.
The Warriors jumped ahead with an 18-2 run in the first quarter, and left Southwestern Oregon in the dust.
Pentzer and Leber each woundup grabbing 14 rebounds while Wood made four steals.
