COEUR D'ALENE — Walla Walla Community College raised its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region record to 4-0 and overall mark to 14-2 after a 57-51 victory over North Idaho in women's college basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Paige Pentzer led the Warriors, ranked No. 3 in the latest NWAC poll, with 15 points and McKenzie Long added 13.
Kylie Wood edged her way into double figures with 10 points and Darbi Avery tied for game-high rebounding honors with nine. Wood was 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for-4 on 3-point tries.
WWCC limited the Cardinals to 33-percent shooting overall — 16-of-49 — and just four makes on 16 3-point attempts.
"Great win at their place," Walla Walla coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "It’s always tough to win up there.
"Paige Pentzer did a nice job offensively for us, and Kylie hit some huge threes in the second half," Hazeltine said.
The Warriors' next game is Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley.
