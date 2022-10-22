COEUR D'ALENE — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss to North Idaho in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The loss left the Warriors with a 7-5-2 record in league play and 10-5-3 overall.
NIC raised its Eastern Region mark to 10-1-3 and is 12-2-3 overall.
The Cardinals' Teresa Ledezma scored the game's only goal, off an assist by Addi McCulloch, in the 13th minute.
North Idaho outshot WWCC 11-5. The Cardinals put six of their shots on net and Walla Walla had all five of its kicks on goal.
Warrior keeper Lindsay Stapleton kept her team close with five saves, four of which came in the opening half.
WWCC ends its regular season Oct. 26 at Spokane.
