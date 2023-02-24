PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College did not let two postponements get in the way of its path to a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region victory on Friday, Feb. 24.
The Warriors, who were scheduled to play Blue Mountain on Wednesday past, had their game postponed both that night and Thursday before taking the court on Friday night and handing the Timberwolves an 80-47 thrashing.
Four WWCC starters scored in double figures led by the 15 points of Paige Pentzer.
Fellow starters Dylan Lovett, Kylie Wood, and McKenzie Long joined Pentzer in double digits. Lovett scored 13 points, Wood had 12, and Long tallied 10.
Hollie Ziegler came off the bench and added 13 points to the Walla Walla attack.
The Warriors, who scored just 14 points in the first half of its earlier meeting this season with BMCC, left little doubt that it was the superior team on Friday.
WWCC, now 10-4 in the East and 20-6 overall, led 20-6 after the first quarter, 40-22 at halftime, and 62-36 through three periods before coasting home with the 33-point triumph.
“We came out with a mindset that we were going to put up points and we did,” Walla Walla coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. “You could tell we were anxious to play a game after being postponed twice. We had a lot of energy. It was really fun tonight.
“Hollie played her best game of the year,” Hazeltine said. “We needed that from her.”
