Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team built a 3-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 5-0 victory over Blue Mountain in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on Saturday, Oct. 15, on the Warrior pitch.
The win was WWCC's ninth overall against three losses and three ties, and improved its league mark to 6-3-2.
BMCC dropped to 3-9 and 5-11.
Chowder Bailey tallied Walla Walla's first goal, off an assist by Sheridan Donovan, in the 14th minute.
Gracie Soto doubled the Warriors' advantage to 2-0 on a door-step effort at the 27-minute mark.
Chloe Bafus produced WWCC's third goal off a Bailey throw in during minute 43.
The Bailey-to-Bafus combination stunned the Timberwolves in the 52nd minute on a cross from the left portion of the pitch.
A splendidly executed corner kick produced Walla Walla's final goal. Raquelle Trogden found the head of Hailey Rogan at 75 minutes.
Saturday's match was the last regular-season home contest for Warrior sophomores Spencer Seabaugh, Chelsea Brennan, Klaritssa Cruz, Dylan DeLange, Nasyra Gibson, and Rogan.
WWCC's next match is Oct. 22 at North Idaho.
