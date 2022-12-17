PORTLAND — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team ran its record to 9-0 after three victories in a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament hosted by Portland Community College.
The Warriors buried Highline, 70-25, on Thursday; rolled past Portland, 80-42, on Friday; and toppled Everett, 62-46, on Saturday.
Paige Pentzer and McKenzie Long scored 18 points apiece in the latter game. Pentzer also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Thursday's win featured the "best defense we’ve played all year," according to WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine. "It was a great team effort on both ends of the floor."
Hazeltine said of Friday's conquest, "They are a good team and we really played well. Our defense continues to carry us, although we were decent offensively as well. I thought Emma Leber (a former Mac-Hi star) played really well. She gave us a lot in the post.
"We really struggled in this game," Hazeltine said of the Everett game. "I’m not sure if three games in a row got to us, but we didn’t play with a lot of energy. We had to go to a half-court trap to pick up the energy, and it got us a lot of steals."
The Warriors are off until the end of the month when they travel to Longview for the Lower Columbia College Holiday Classic.
