Walla Walla Community College freshman midfielder Kaylin Bailey enjoyed a productive beginning to her collegiate soccer career Thursday afternoon, August 18, when the Warriors opened their 2022 women's soccer season against Lane on the WWCC pitch.
Bailey, lovingly know to her coaches and teammates as "Chowder," scored four goals and dished out one assist as Walla Walla clammed up the Titans in a 5-1 victory.
"Not a bad debut," WWCC coach Gabrielle Parks said. "Insane."
Bailey scored her first goal in the 10th minute of the match off a long boot downfield off the foot of goalie Viviana Ochoa.
Lane equalized six minutes later before Bailey netted an unassisted goal at the 25-minute mark. She added another non-assisted effort in the 45th minute and the Warriors went into halftime with a 3-1 lead.
Bailey tallied her final goal of the match, off an assist by fellow midfielder Gracie Soto, with 63 minutes gone and set up forward Raquelle Trogden in the 69th minute for the final score of the match.
"We moved the ball around pretty well and it showed," Parks said. "We were able to keep the ball for long periods of time and that led to our success."
Walla Walla will travel to Tukwila for a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference friendlies. It plays Lower Columbia on Tuesday and Green River on Wednesday.
