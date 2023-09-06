Walla Walla Community College came up short in its Northwest Athletic Conference Easter Region opener on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Dietrich Dome.
WWCC bowed to Columbia Basin in four sets, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16, 25-23.
CBC, ranked seventh in the latest NWAC coaches poll, improved its overall record to 5-4 while the hard-luck Warriors slipped to 0-3.
Columbia Basin finished set one in impressive fashion. It claimed the opening salvo after trailing early 8-5.
Walla Walla went toe-to-toe with the Hawks in game two and was rewarded with a 26-24 triumph.
The Warriors battled gallantly in game four after stubbing their toes in the third set. WWCC rallied from a 10-4 deficit in game four, but came up just short in the end.
Walla Walla's next match is Sept. 13 at Big Bend.
