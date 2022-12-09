BELLEVUE, Wash. — Post Kyson Rose registered game highs of 35 points and 11 rebounds on Friday, Dec. 9, as undefeated Walla Walla ran its early-season record to 5-0 with a 92-71 victory over Highline in day one of the Bulldog Classic at Bellevue Community College.
The freshman frontliner was 13-of-21 from the field and converted 9-of-13 free throws in 26 minutes of play.
Fellow starters Spencer Wright and Josh Gillespie also reached double figures. Wright scored 12 points and Gillespie added 11.
Aidan Fraly came of the bench to score 10 points for the Warriors.
Walla Walla turned the ball over just eight times in the game. The Warriors shot 53.5 percent from the field (38-71), but only 21 percent (4-19) from 3-point territory, and 57 percent (12-21) from the free throw line.
"Kyson helped us get through a very poor shooting night," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "We played well on defense, executed well on offense, but did not shoot well."
Walla Walla is scheduled to play the Classic hosts Saturday at 4 p.m.
