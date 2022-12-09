PASCO — Walla Walla Community College's 2022-23 women's basketball team picked up its fifth straight win to open the season Thursday, Dec. 9, as the Warriors knocked off Clark for a 62-55 victory in Pasco at the Columbia Basin Invitational.
Dylan Lovett scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors (5-0 record) while teammate McKenzie Long added 17, Hollie Ziegler had 8, Paige Pentzer 6, Kylie Wood 4, Emma Leber 4, Darbi Avery 2, Samantha Chatfield 2.
The Warriors saw their double-digit lead at the start of the fourth quarter shrink to 58-55 with more than a minute remaining, but Clark then turned the ball over twice before attempting one more shot in the closing seconds.
Clark wound up committing 18 turnovers while Long finished with four 3-pointers for the Warriors, and Avery grabbed nine rebounds.
The Columbia Basin Invitational has the Warriors back at it Saturday, Dec. 10, against South Puget Sound.
