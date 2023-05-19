PORTLAND — Walla Walla Community College split a pair of games during the opening day of the Northwest Athletic Conference softball championships on Thursday, May 18, at Delta Park.
The Warriors (38-10) outscored Edmonds, 11-6, in their tournament opener before losing to Eastern Region rival North Idaho, 6-4.
WWCC's Chloe Taber had three hits in the triumph over the Tritons. She scored twice and had two runs batted in.
Emily Henard and Makayia Anderson added two hits apiece for Walla Walla. Henard scored two runs and drove in four. She hit a two-run home run in the first inning, lifted a sacrifice fly in the third, and homered in the fifth inning.
The Warriors won despite being outhit 13-12.
WWCC fell behind North Idaho 5-0 after one inning of its second tournament game and were unable to fully recover.
Walla Walla scored all of its runs in the third inning. Rylie Bennett belted a three-run home run and Maddie McKay capped the rally with an RBI single.
The Warriors, who collected nine hits compared to the Cardinals' six, were led by the three knocks of Chloe Robinson.
WWCC is scheduled to play Mt. Hood this morning at 10.
