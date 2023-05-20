PORTLAND — Walla Walla Community College's softball season, which produced 38 victories and just 11 defeats, ended during second-day action at the Northwest Athletic Conference championships at Delta Park.
The Warriors — who beat Edmonds, 11-6, and lost to North Idaho, 6-4, in opening-day play on Thursday — were eliminated by Mt. Hood on Friday morning, 12-2.
WWCC allowed at least two runs in four of the contest's five innings. The Saints scored two runs in both the first and second innings, and tallied four times during frames three and five.
Walla Walla scored once in the first inning and produced another run in the fifth. Macie Plischke was credited with an RBI in the first after reaching base on an error. Rylie Bennett scored on the play.
Bennett crossed the plate in the fifth on a Makayia Anderson hit.
The Warriors had four hits in the game. Bennett had two while Anderson and Emily Henard contributed one apiece.
Friday's game was the last for WWCC sophomores Bennett, Henard, Anderson, Plischke, Hollie Cunningham, Peyton Harrison, Gracie Guerra, Naomi Butterfield, Chelsie Engle, Ava Wurzer, and Maddie McKay.
Drew Hashimoto — also a part of a Sophomore Day ceremony last weekend at Warrior Field and who missed the entire 2023 campaign due to a fall-ball injury — helped contribute to a second-year group that fashioned 84 wins over two seasons.
WWCC went 46-4, finished fourth in the NWAC, and won an Eastern Region title a season ago.
