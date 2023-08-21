Walla Walla Community College has both its soccer teams, men's and women's, in Tukwila, Wash., for the Northwest Athletic Conference Friendlies held Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 22-23, at Starfire Sports Complex.
Warriors are among 46 teams playing each day on the four fields in a total of 46 matches.
Action for Walla Walla is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. with the men taking on Highline College.
They will be back at it Wednesday against Chemeketa, starting around noon.
The Warriors are in Tukwila looking to build off their season opener Thursday at Southwestern Oregon.
"We have a young, but exciting group," Warriors coach Casey Collins said. "We brought in 22 new players to the group this year, so it has been fun getting to know the new players and figuring out where guys fit. The group has come in and worked extremely hard early on in preseason. Right now, we are focused on figuring out what our strengths are as a group.
"We return Chris Aguilera, who was an NWAC All-Star last year in the backline. Nathan Alvarado and Ricardo Contreras both saw significant time as freshman last year as well and we will look to them for leadership within our young group."
Along with WWCC men's action at Tukwila are women's matches each day.
WWCC women get going Tuesday night when they take on Skagit Valley, beginning at 7 p.m., and then Wednesday at noon against Bellevue.
Good vibes went with the Warriors to Tukwila after they opened their season Thursday with a 2-0 victory at Southwestern Oregon.
The Warriors feel plenty of positives for this year.
"We have a really strong core back from last year with 13 sophomores, and nine of them started consistently last season," Warriors coach Jordan Hacker said.
Among the sophomores are a pair of 2022 NWAC All-Stars: Kaylin "Chowder" Bailey and Abby Williams.
Hailey Buffat, Emma Glazebrook and Kate McGregor are back to anchor the defense along with goalies Viv Ochoa and Lindsay Stapleton.
Walla Walla High School graduate Emoree Lash (Class of 2019) joins a solid midfield consisting of Williams, Chloe Baffus and several talented newcomers.
"We should be in a good spot because there's a lot of cohesiveness within the sophomores and the freshmen coming in," Hacker said. "Overall, I'm really happy with where our starting point is.
"We should be very competitive this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.