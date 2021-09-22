Angel Medrano put a shot to the back of the net to get Walla Walla Community College men on the scoreboard in the 90th minute here Wednesday, Sept. 22, but Columbia Basin had dominated their Northwest Athletic Conference soccer match.
WWCC lost, 6-1.
CBC peppered the Warriors net with 14 shots on goal.
The Warriors failed to score until Medrano converted an assist from Jossie Tobar on official's time.
WWCC (2-4 overall) looks to bounce back next Wednesday, Sept. 29, when it hosts winless Treasure Valley.
