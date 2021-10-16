PASCO — Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Columbia Basin scored one goal in the first half and twice more after halftime in a 3-0 victory over Walla Walla Community College on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Hawks, unbeaten in their last 11 matches, 8-0-2 in league and 9-3-2 overall.

WWCC is now 4-7 and 5-7.

Johnny Ramirez got the home team on the board 7:04 after the opening whistle.

Mario Jacobo and Jose Botello scored at 58 and 81 minutes, respectively.

CBC outshot the Warriors 12-6 and booted seven of the eight corner kicks in the match.

Walla Walla's next match is Oct. 27 at Treasure Valley.

