PASCO — Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Columbia Basin scored one goal in the first half and twice more after halftime in a 3-0 victory over Walla Walla Community College on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Hawks, unbeaten in their last 11 matches, 8-0-2 in league and 9-3-2 overall.
WWCC is now 4-7 and 5-7.
Johnny Ramirez got the home team on the board 7:04 after the opening whistle.
Mario Jacobo and Jose Botello scored at 58 and 81 minutes, respectively.
CBC outshot the Warriors 12-6 and booted seven of the eight corner kicks in the match.
Walla Walla's next match is Oct. 27 at Treasure Valley.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.