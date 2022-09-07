Julio Tapia scored a goal and assisted teammate Brian Ramirez on another for the Walla Walla Community College men Wednesday, Sept. 7, as the Warriors stayed undefeated so far this soccer season with a 6-0 rout of Pacific Northwest Christian College.
Alejandro Cerritos scored another two goals for the Warriors (6-0-1 record), who also chalked up scores from Antonio Rossi and Kiko Solis, with assists from Ricardo Contreras, Sam Graves, Dino Ibrulj and Nathan Alvarado while WWCC goalie Ryan Solis made a save to record the shutout.
The Warriors finished with a 19-3 advantage in shots, as Rossi was the first to hit the back of it the net in the eighth minute.
Next, the Warriors play Sept. 14 at Wenatchee in their first Northwest Athletic Conference East Division match this season.
