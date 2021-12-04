Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team suffered back-to-back losses in the Dietrich Dome over the weekend, falling to both Mount Hood and Bellevue at the Warrior Classic.
The Warriors (2-2 record) started their weekend Friday, Dec. 3, with an 86-76 loss to Mount Hood.
Jake Poulton scored 22 points for the Warriors, teammate Josh Gillespie had 18, Niko Robben added 13 off the bench, and Covy Kelley had 11. But it was a cold spell late in the second half that enabled Mount Hood to prevail.
The Warriors were up 71-68 with 7:55 remaining when Mount Hood took over with an 11-0 run and held on in the final four minutes.
Back at it Saturday, the Warriors suffered a 107-77 loss to Bellevue.
Poulton scored 29 points, Gillespie had 14, Kelly 11, but they spent the night chasing Bellevue after surrendering a 16-0 run early in the first half.
The Warriors look to get back on the winning track Dec. 10-11 when they head to Bellevue for the Bulldog Classic.
