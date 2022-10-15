Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team pulled into a second-place tie with Blue Mountain in the Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region standings after a 3-0 victory on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Warrior Field.
Both teams are 5-3-1 and WWCC moved to 11-3-1 overall.
Walla Walla claimed the role of aggressor in the opening half.
Warrior midfielder Tanner Mullins made a break down the right side of the pitch and put a shot on net just 21 seconds after the opening whistle, only to have it stopped by Timberwolves' goalie Anthony Lemus.
Dino Ibrulj launched a free kick on net in the 19th minute, but Lemus stepped up for the stop.
The Warriors broke through a minute later. Ibrulj, negotiating down the right side of the playing surface, crossed a ball into the middle of the scoring area that Ricardo Contreras put away in the 20th minute.
Ibrulj threatened to add to WWCC's one-goal edge at the 29-minute mark. He hammered a try from 15 yards out that Lemus turned aside.
WWCC took advantage of a BMCC red card in the 51st minute to put the contest away. Ibrulj set up Julio Tapia for a 25-yard chip over the head of Lemus in the 68th minute, and added another insurance tally at the 83-minute mark.
Walla Walla hosts Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
