PUYALLUP, Wash. — Kiko Solis scored twice, Nathan Alvarado had a goal and an assist, and goalies Dylan James and Ryan Solis combined to record a shutout for the undefeated Walla Walla Community College men's soccer team Thursday, Sept. 1, as the Warriors crushed Pierce College in a 4-0 victory at the Heritage Recreation Center.
The Warrior scored all of their goals in the first half, starting with Kiko Solis in the eighth minute off an assist from Alvarado.
They wound up outshooting Pierce, 15-1.
Julio Tapia doubled their lead two minutes later on a feed from Antonio Rossi, Kiko Solis made it 3-0 at the 18th minute unassisted, and then Osvaldo Moreno set up Alvarado for his goal shortly before halftime.
The Warriors next play Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Wenatchee in their first Northwest Athletic Conference East Division matchup of the season.
