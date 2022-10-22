COEUR D'ALENE — Five different Walla Walla Community College men's soccer players scored goals on Sat., Oct. 22, and the Warriors rolled to a 5-0 victory over Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region rival North Idaho.
WWCC, which has won four straight, is now 7-3-1 in the East and 13-3-2 overall after strengthening its hold on second place in the region standings. It's now within two points of first-place Columbia Basin.
Walla Walla didn't waste any time netting its first goal of the match. Antonio Rossi tallied an unassisted goal in the seventh minute.
Dino Ibrulj raised the Warriors' lead to 2-0 in the 11th minute after a Hector Castillo assist.
Gustavo Ayala and Nathan Alvarado followed Rossi's lead with unassisted goals in the 20th and 43rd minutes, respectively, and WWCC went to halftime with a 4-0 lead.
Julio Tapia set up Walla Walla's final goal of the afternoon. Ricardo Contreras benefited from Tapia's generosity at the 66-minute mark.
The Warriors outshot ths Cardinals 14-9. WWCC had nine shots on goal compared to just one for NIC.
Walla Walla ends its regular season on Wednesday at Spokane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.