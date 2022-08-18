Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team needed just goal on Thursday, August 18, to successfully launch its 2022 soccer season.
The Warriors scored early, then held off Lane for a 1-0 victory at Warrior Field.
Midfielder Kiko Solis benefited from a Julio Tapia assist in point-blank range during the second minute to produce the only goal of the afternoon.
"The goal came off a long throw in," WWCC coach Casey Collins said. "The ball fell to Julio and he was able to find Kiko and he buried it. It was one of those typical college goals."
WWCC's advantage appeared to be in serious jeopardy in the 28th minute when the Titans lined up for a penalty kick. But goalie Ryan Solis stopped the initial kick and a try off a rebound to keep Walla Walla's scant lead in check.
"Tremendous saves," Collins said. "Ryan guessed right on the initial save and came up big on the second. I was more impressed with the second save.
"It was a competitive game," Collins said. "Both teams battled. Both teams had chances. It was good for us to see what a real college game looks like."
The Warriors will be in Tukwila for Northwest Athletic Conference friendlies against Edmonds on Tuesday and Portland on Wednesday.
