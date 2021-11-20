Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with a pair of victories in its weekend tipoff classic in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors held off stubborn Linn-Benton, 73-65, on the night of Saturday, Nov. 20, after dispatching Mountain Home Air Force Base, 111-51, on Friday night.
Freshman guard Covy Kelly enjoyed a successful debut. The Garden Valley, Idaho native tallied 55 points on the weekend including 34 on Friday. Kelly made 12-of-14 shots from the field — 10-of-11 outside the 3-point arc — in the season opener.
WWCC had three players join Kelly in double figures in each contest - one of which was fellow Garden Valley prospect Josh Gillespie. He scored 18 points on Saturday and 14 Friday.
Jake Poulton scored 14 points and Spencer Wright 11 for Walla Walla against LBCC. Poulton scored 16 and Jordan Hymas 11 points on Friday.
"The guys battled really, really hard," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said after Saturday's triumph. "We didn't play as well as we're capable of. Give Linn-Benton credit. They really executed their offense. It's been a long time since I've coached against a team like that.
"It was a good battle — a good game," Reinland said. "We played well, tough. We had to work hard to get the win."
WWCC hosts the Warrior Classic Dec. 3 and 4.
