PUYALLUP — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team improved to 7-2 after beating host Pierce, 92-85, in day two of a Northwest Athletic Cinference crossover tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Warriors, playing without starter Trey Arland due to an ankle injury, got 27 points from postman Kyson Rose, 23 off the hand of Covy Kelly, and 21 more from Josh Gillespie.
"It was a good win," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "Kyson, Josh, and Covy played well."
The Warriors play Umpqua in their crossover finale Sunday at 2 p.m.
