COEUR D'ALENE — Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team tallied twice in the first half and held on to defeat North Idaho, 2-1, in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region match the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 2.
Kiko Solis scored one goal and assisted on another in WWCC's triumph.
The Warriors are now 3-and-4 in the region and leveled their overall record at 4-and-4.
NIC fell to 3-3-and-1 and 7-3-and-1.
Angel Medrano put Walla Walla on top at 32 minutes and Solis scored six minutes later off an Erick Perez assist.
The home team picked up its only goal against Warrior goalie Brendan Gribek at 58 minutes. Grill was credited with nine saves on the afternoon.
WWCC prevailed despite being outshot 12-8.
Walla Walla's next match is Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley.
