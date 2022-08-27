VANCOUVER, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's undefeated men's soccer team prevailed Saturday, Aug. 27, holding off Clark for a 2-1 victory on the road.
Brian Ramirez scored a goal for the Warriors (3-0-1 record), off a feed from Isaiah Luna, and also assisted Tanner Mullins on their other.
The Warriors will next play Monday, Aug. 29, hosting South Puget Sound for a match scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Saturday's victory saw WWCC up 2-0 after about 67 minutes.
They jumped ahead about 10 minutes before halftime when Mullins scored off an assist from Ramirez.
The Warriors then doubled their lead midway through the second half, with Ramirez finding the back of the net off a pass from Luna.
Clark mustered its only goal last in regulation, but the Warriors emerged victorious.
