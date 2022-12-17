PUYALLUP — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team suffered its second loss of the season during the opening day of a Northwest Athletic Crossover tournament hosted by Pierce Community College on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Warriors slipped to 6-2 after a 77-61 loss to Edmonds.
They are back at it Saturday against Pierce.
WWCC trailed by only three, 33-30, at halftime Friday, but suffered from poor shooting throughout the game that proved to be costly.
Walla Walla shot just 38 percent from the field and 18 percent (6-of-33) beyond the 3-point line.
Trey Arland led the Warriors with 16 points and Josh Gillespie added 14. Covy Kelly and Spencer Wright followed with nine points apiece.
