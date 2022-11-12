TUKWILA, Wash. — The Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer champion for 2022 will come from the Eastern Region following semifinal victories by Walla Walla and Columbia Basin on Friday, Nov. 11, at Starfire Stadium.
Walla Walla earned its berth in the title match after a 2-1, overtime triumph over Highline, while CBC toppled Everett, 3-1.
On Sunday night, Columbia Basin claimed the championship with a 1-0 victory over the Warriors.
The Hawks got the game-winning goal at the 39:51 mark and held off WWCC for the win.
Walla Walla earned its berth in the title match after a 2-1, overtime triumph over Highline while CBC toppled Everett, 3-1.
The Hawks and Warriors — who placed first and second, respectively, in the Eastern Region during the regular season — squared off for NWAC bragging rights on Sunday afternoon.
Walla Walla struck first in its Friday semifinal. Osvaldo Moreno scored at the 6:49 mark of the opening half off an assist by Ricardo Contreras.
The Thunderbirds tallied the equalizer in the 39th minute and the teams went to halftime even at 1-1.
Friday's contest remained deadlocked until the second minute of overtime. The Warriors' Antonio Rossi booted the game-winning goal at 91:12. Julio Tapia assisted on the play by way of a crossing pass.
Walla Walla, unbeaten in its last eight matches (7-0-1), gutted out the win despite being outshot 26-10 and managing just three corner kicks compared to Highline's 11.
Walla Walla's entry into Sunday's final will be the program's first since 2012. WWCC will be seeking the school's first crown since 2008.
Sunday's championship tilt was the third meeting of the year between the Warriors and CBC. The Hawks swept the two regular-season matches — 5-0 in Walla Walla on Sept. 17 and 2-0 on Oct. 8 in Pasco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.