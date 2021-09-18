SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Spokane in Northwest Athletic Conference East Region action on Saturday, Sept. 18.
"Brendan Gribek made seven saves in the game while we had two players make their first collegiate start," Warriors coach Casey Collins said.
The Sasquatch improved to 2-and-2 in the East and 2-and-4 overall with the win while the Warriors slipped to 1-and-3 and 2-and-3.
No other details were available at press time.
The Warriors host Columbia Basin Wednesday at 4:15.
