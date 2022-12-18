PUYALLUP — Walla Walla's men's basketball team ended play in a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament on Sunday, Dec. 18, with a 78-68 victory over Umpqua at Pierce Community College.
The Warriors, now 8-2 on the season, had five players in double figures led by the 20 of Josh Gillespie. Fellow starters Kyson Rose and Covy Kelly added 15 points apiece, and Spencer Wright — also a starter — was next with 14 points.
Aidan Fraly came off the bench to score 10 points for WWCC.
Walla Walla led 41-31 at halftime and played UCC evenly in the second half.
Jordan Hymas buried a jumper with 5:49 left in the first half that gave WWCC its biggest lead of the period, 35-19.
Kelly knocked down a 3-pointer at the 15:42 mark of half two that gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the game, 51-33.
Umpqua closed to within six on two occasions late in the second half — 67-61 and 69-63 — but would draw no closer.
"It was a tough game," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "Once again we were without Trey Arland (due to injury). We did not play particularly well, but in day three of a three-day tourney, you kind of expect that."
Walla Walla competes in the Clackamas Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-30 before opening NWAC Eastern Region action Wednesday, Jan. 4, when it hosts Big Bend in the Dietrich Dome.
