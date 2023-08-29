Reigning Northwest Athletic Conference runner-up Walla Walla Community College rallied from a one-goal, first-half deficit to register its third tie in four matches on the 2023 season.
The Warriors' David Campos scored on a free kick at the 57-minute mark and WWCC walked away with a 1-1 draw against Pierce in NWAC men's soccer action on Monday, Aug. 28, on the Tausick Way pitch.
Walla Walla's record now stands at 1-0-3.
The Warriors outshot the Raiders, 25-9. Ricardo Contreras had 10 of WWCC's shots in the match.
Walla Walla had seven corner kicks in the match compared to four for Pierce.
The Warriors host Tacoma on Thursday at 1 p.m.
