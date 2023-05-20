ALBANY, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College's 2023 baseball season came to an end during Northwest Athletic Conference South Super Regional playoff action on Friday, May 19, at Linn-Benton Community College.
The Warriors, who ended the season 20-21, lost to Everett, 8-1.
The Trojans scored seven runs in the final three innings to pull away in a contest that was tight and fiercely fought through the first six frames.
WWCC scored its only run of the game in the first inning. Vincent Massa led off with a walk and, one out later, moved to second when Logan Meyer reached safely on an infield hit.
Rustin Edmiston brought Massa in with a single.
Walla Walla loaded the bases with one out later in the frame, but was unable to add to its early edge.
Everett tied the game in the fifth inning, and blew the game open with two runs in the seventh, four in the eighth, and an ace in the ninth.
Meyer had two of the Warriors' five hits in the game.
WWCC was outhit 11-5 and committed five errors on the day.
