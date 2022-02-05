STANFORD, Calif. — Daejon Davis knows he’s living on borrowed time as it pertains to his college basketball career, so he’s not taking anything for granted or wasting any opportunity.
Aside from a rocky start to the season, the plan he hatched with his cousin, Terrell Brown Jr., and childhood friends PJ Fuller and Emmitt Matthews Jr. is working to perfection. Last summer, the Northwest natives decided to transfer to Washington and resurrect a Husky men’s basketball team that went 5-21 during the 2020-21 season.
So far, so good.
Halfway through the Pac-12 season and with 10 regular-season games remaining, Washington is 12-8 and tied for fourth in the Pac-12 at 7-3 in large part due to significant contributions from Brown, Matthews, Fuller and Davis.
“It’s all about winning and doing it with guys that I grew up with and coaches that I grew up around and in my city,” Davis said. “Prior to this year I only played in Seattle 3-4 times, so I’m taking advantage of every opportunity I have to play in front of the home crowd and give everything I can to make up for the lost time.”
Take Sunday, for instance.
Davis, a 6-foot-3 point guard, returns to Stanford where he capped a four-year career ranked fifth all-time in Cardinal history with 147 steals and 39th with 1,064 points. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals while starting 97 of 104 games.
However, the 6-foot-3 point guard laments Stanford’s 58-57 record during his tenure that was also missing an NCAA tournament appearance.
“My legacy there as an individual player, I’m obviously proud of, but I really wish I could have won more there,” Davis said. “That’s why I don’t want to let the opportunity here (at Washington) slide. We obviously didn’t have a good nonconference start to this season so trying to be as locked in as I can for every game throughout the conference season I think is important.
“Everything that I’ve done … I built so many good relationships that can’t be broken no matter what or where I’m at in the world whether it’s professionally or collegiately. I know that I’ll have a family there forever and a huge support system there.”
Admittedly, Davis was hesitant about devoting too much time during a recent interview to discuss Sunday’s 1 p.m. rematch against Stanford (13-8, 6-5). UW beat the Cardinal 67-64 on Jan. 15.
“I try to deflect attention off of myself as much as I can,” Davis said. “It’s not really about me at this point. We’re so far into the season that my sole focus is winning. My competitive edge will be turned up a little more. I want to sweep the series and be able to say I never lost to them. It’ll be exciting just competing against my former teammates and my former coaches who know me so well. I just want to have a huge impact on the game and win. That’s all I want.
“I’ve got new teammates and coaches. I’ve got a new community behind me. … (Stanford) is putting me in the visitor’s locker room so it’s not like I’ll get some red carpet treatment. I’ll just try to use every chip I can, everything that I worked for this summer, just letting it show and show that I’ve become a more complete player since I left. I just want to win.”
Cardinal fans will forever remember Davis as the author of the “Miracle at Maples Pavilion,” a 50-foot half-court buzzer beater that hit nothing but net for a game-winning three-pointer and a 77-76 comeback win against USC on Jan. 7, 2018.
Back then Davis was a freshman with unlimited potential and was considered one of the rising stars in the Pac-12.
At the time, Husky fans regretted the events that led the former Lakeside High and Garfield High standout to decommit from Washington and sign with Stanford.
“Timing had a lot to do with it,” Davis said in 2017 while noting he turned away from UW after former coach Lorenzo Romar was fired earlier that year. “It really had nothing to do with the new coach coming in or anything like that. … But after that all went down, I had a chance to see what else was out there for me and Stanford was a good fit.”
Four years later, Davis felt similar feelings about returning to Seattle.
“I realize how fortunate I am to get a chance like this to come home and finish my career,” Davis said last summer. “Just judging where I am and what this team needs, it’s a good fit for everybody.”
The 22-year-old Davis has given Washington a veteran playmaker and defensive stalwart. He’s second in the Pac-12 in steals per game, averaging a career-high 2.1.
“Statistically, he’s arguably the best defensive player in the league,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “That’s just my opinion. He does some (Matisse) Thybulle stuff a lot. He can block it. He can steal it. He anticipates. He takes charges. He’s got a great feel. He does so many things that don’t appear (in the box score).
“For us, he’s the head of the snake, him and Terrell. They’re out front. … Daejon has taken great leadership and he’s making an impact with his defense. I think he’s a defensive player of the year candidate.”
Admittedly, Davis has struggled offensively. He’s averaging 8.2 points while shooting 35% on field goals and 32.1% on three-pointers — all career lows.
“I’m not making a lot of three-pointers right now,” Davis said. “That’s a huge variety of my shot selection so coaches are telling to try to attack more and put more pressure on the bigs at the rim. There’s a lot of stuff I can’t really say as to reasons why. I just need to attack more and be more aggressive and assertive.”
On Thursday, Davis tallied 19 points — two fewer than his season high — while connecting on 5 of 7 three-pointers during UW’s 84-63 win at California.
“When we get that guy, we’re different,” Hopkins said. “No question about it. We’re still pretty good when he’s not making shots too, but yes, when Davis gets going — and not just him — we hit another gear. … But Daejon can impact the game in more ways than scoring and he knows that. That’s part of being a veteran and being a winner.”
Hopkins playfully took issue with the characterization that Sunday’s game is a homecoming for Davis.
“He’s a Dawg and his home is in Seattle,” Hopkins said, smiling. “But there’s got to be a lot of emotions I’m sure. He talks so highly of his time at Stanford.”
Davis is unsure how he’ll feel when he steps on the Maples Pavilion court again wearing a Husky jersey. He had a muted performance during his first encounter with Stanford in Seattle weeks ago, finishing with five points on 1-for-7 shooting, four assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes.
When asked to recount his favorite Cardinal memories, Davis listed the half-court buzzer beater, a double overtime win against UCLA and 96-61 victory over Oregon during the 2017-18 season.
He also cherishes his Stanford degree in communications.
“It means a lot,” Davis said. “It was more so for my mom. She’s always pushed school on me so hard. It feels good being able to see that this is what you get out of putting in the work and focusing and applying yourself to something. My mom always told me you can do anything that you put your mind to.
“So just to know that I did that for her and for myself and for my family feels good.”
