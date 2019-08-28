LOS ANGELES — Southern California quarterback Jack Sears has entered the transfer portal after failing to win the starting job in a four-man competition.
Sears, a redshirt sophomore, announced his plans in a statement he posted on Twitter. Sears’ decision came less than one week after coach Clay Helton announced sophomore J.T. Daniels would start for the second straight season.
The Trojans held an open audition among all four scholarship quarterbacks during spring practice and training camp as part of their transition to the Air Raid spread offense. Freshman Kedon Slovis was named the backup, with redshirt junior Matt Fink third on the depth chart and Sears fourth.
Sears plans to remain at USC for the fall semester to complete his undergraduate degree, which would allow him to be immediately eligible to play next season without having to sit out.