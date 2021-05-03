FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Whitman College men’s tennis team closed the season with a 6-3 loss at Pacific on Sunday, May 2.
The match was the regular season finale for both teams, which played the game as a non-conference contest.
The Boxers put the Blues behind the eight ball by sweeping doubles play. Whitman had hoped to stay in the match, but lost a tight contest on the No. 2 court as Jasraj Sethi and Jack Freer lost to Pacific’s Rayden Murata and Koby Murata, 8-6.
Aaron Yuan gave the Blues some life with his 6-3, 6-4 sweep at six singles to bring the match score to 3-1.
The Boxers would clinch the victory, though, after a pair of close victories on the No. 4 and No. 2 courts.
Bear Lee lost in three sets at the four 6-2, 1-6, 2-6 to Joey Balleweg and Tom Chang dropped a first set tiebreaker en route to a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 loss.
The Blues now turn their attention to next week's Northwest Conference Tournament, where they enter as the No. 3 seed and open against Pacific in one semifinal.