The Whitman College baseball team ran its win streak to three games with a doubleheader sweep of Willamette on Sunday, March 27, at Borleske Stadium.
The Blues won a wild 25-16 affair in the opener in the final Northwest Conference game of the series, then topped the Bearcats 11-7 in the non-conference nightcap.
Game 1
There were no shortage of runs in the opener. Seven players in the Whitman batting order registered multi-hit games, led by Teague Conder, who recorded a career-high five hits (5-6), including a double to go along with two runs and four RBI.
Garrett Runyan doubled twice in recording three hits, four runs and four RBI.
Beck Maguire came to play as well, batting 4-6 and scoring two runs and driving home five more.
The meat of the order was stellar for the Bearcats in their impressive hitting performance, which included four home runs, two from Eric Fischel (three hits, three runs, five RBI).
Trey Topping batted a perfect 5-for-5 to go along with three runs and one RBI, and Jeff Hoffman added three hits, one run and three RBI, including a home run.
The majority of the damage was done in the first inning, as the Blues unloaded on Bearcat pitching to the tune of 10 runs.
After Willamette scored in its first at bats, Ben Parker quickly erased that deficit with a two-run homer to get things going in Whitman's half of the first.
The big inning continued with back-to-back doubles from Conder and Runyan to extend the lead.
Banks, on to pitch for the Bearcats, later issued back-to-back, bases-loaded walks to Runyan and Conder before Maguire ripped a two-run double to push the lead to 10-1.
The offense continued one inning later for the Blues.
Leo Rivera led off with a double and later scored on a Michael Doyle RBI base hit.
Runyan capped the inning with a two-run double as the Blues led by 12 runs through only two innings.
The Blues seemingly put the game out of reach with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Rivera drove in a pair of runs then later scored the final run of the inning as Whitman took a 24-8 lead.
The Bearcats responded one-half inning later, putting seven runs on the board as well.
Hoffman's three-run homer off Mateus Conaway was the big hit of the inning, but ultimately proved not to be enough for a comeback.
Benjamin Seashore-Hobson earned the win, allowing four runs on six hits in two innings.
Wagner suffered the loss for the Bearcats, giving up nine runs in two-thirds of an inning.
Game 2
The Blues completed the sweep with a strong 11-7 win.
Conaway led the way at the top of the order, batting 3-4 with two runs and two RBI.
Matthew Cho had two hits, three runs and two RBI, including a two-run home run, and Jack Bickerton added two hits, one run, one RBI and a double.
The nightcap saw Willamette score a run in the first and another two in the second to take a 3-1 lead.
The Blues answered and put three runs on the scoreboard in the second inning.
The big play of the inning came on a fielding error allowing Nate Korahais and Cho to score and put the Blues up 4-3.
The Whitman bats remained hot as the Blues plated two runs in the third and another pair in the fourth.
Conaway and AJ Romero both drove home runs in the third before, one inning later, Cho crushed a two-run homer and gave his team an 8-3 lead.
The Bearcats put four up on the fifth, but Whitman responded in the bottom half of the inning with Cho's two-run blast.
Both starters were the pitchers of record. Jack Hostetler allowed five runs on five hits in four innings for the win with Spritzer giving up six earned runs in two and one-third innings for the loss.
Whitman visits George Fox this weekend for a three-game Northwest Conference series.
