SEATTLE — Three games into the season and a troubling trend is starting to emerge with the Washington men’s basketball team.
Invariably, the Huskies struggle offensively, especially on the perimeter, while failing to slow down a seemingly overmatched opponent.
They fall behind early and eventually regain the momentum with a late surge sparked by a ball-hawking full-court press and man-to-man defense.
It’s a dangerous way to do business for UW, which overcame a sluggish first-half performance Monday night, Nov. 15, before claiming a 72-65 nonconference victory against Texas Southern at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 20 points and nine assists, while Daejon Davis added 15 points, PJ Fuller 11 and Jamal Bey 10 for the Huskies, which improved to 2-1.
The last time the Huskies played the Tigers, they won 88-52 on Dec. 6, 2008, in a game in which UW assistant Quincy Pondexter finished with 13 points and eight assists.
This time, UW looked as if it was in danger of dropping its first ever game against a SWAC opponent after eight straight wins.
Washington trailed for 15:22 minutes in the first half and went into the break down 37-33 after shooting 36.4% from the field, including 3 of 14 on three-pointers.
In the second half, coach Mike Hopkins abandoned UW’s 2-3 zone and switched to a pressure defense that overwhelmed Texas Southern and forced 20 turnovers that led to 25 points.
Still, the Huskies trailed 56-55 with 7:25 left before Fuller drilled a gorgeous step-back three-pointer over a defender. On the ensuing possession, Fuller collected a steal before Brown converted an acrobatic layup while crashing to the floor.
The baskets were the start of an 8-0 run that ended when Daejon Davis hanging in the air for a layup that gave Washington a 63-56 lead with 4:26 left.
However, the Tigers didn’t go away quietly and cut UW’s advantage to 63-60 at the 2:07 mark.
The Huskies converted nine of 10 free throws down the stretch to secure its second straight win.
Washington concludes its homestand Thursday against Wyoming (2-0).
Texas Southern (0-3) started the season with a four-game West Coast road trip that began last week with an 83-66 loss at Oregon and a 67-58 defeat at Saint Mary’s. TSU plays Wednesday at Air Force.
NOTE
Junior center Riley Sorn, who missed the first two games due to a back injury, dressed for Monday’s game but did not see any action.
