SEATTLE — Jacobe Covington’s Washington commitment lasted two days shy of two months.
On Tuesday evening, the four-star 2020 defensive back — who verbally pledged to the Huskies on Aug. 17 — tweeted that he is reopening his recruitment.
A 6-foot-1, 193-pound defensive back from Scottsdale, Ariz., Covington is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 15 corner in the country by 247Sports. Besides UW, he touts scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Arizona, Arizona State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Washington State and more.
In seven games at Saguaro High School this season, Covington has compiled 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one blocked field goal and one blocked punt.
Without Covington, UW’s 2020 class is down to three three-star defensive back commits: cornerbacks James Smith and Elijah Jackson and safety Makell Esteen.