The Washington men’s basketball game at No. 11 Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 2, has been postponed due to COVID-19 developments among the Huskies.
It’s the first Pac-12 men’s basketball game this season that’s been scratched because of the coronavirus.
Before the season, the Pac-12 announced it was reverting to its standard policy in which teams that were unable to play would be forced to forfeit.
However, in a statement Wednesday night, UW said: “The Pac-12 Conference will work with the programs to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game.”
It’s uncertain if the Huskies (4-4) will be able to play Sunday against No. 5 UCLA at Alaska Airlines Arena.
The WildcatAuthority.com was the first to report the Pac-12 opener between Washington and Arizona would not be played Thursday.
The Pac-12 adopted a 20-game regular-season conference schedule last year, which includes two early league games in December.
Rescheduling the UW-UA game will be difficult due to both teams’ compact nonconference schedule this month.
Arizona visits Washington on Feb. 12 and it’s conceivable the teams will play their postponed game at that time.
Last season, Washington avoided having any games canceled or postponed due to coronavirus cases within the program.
UW’s home game against Arizona State early in January was rescheduled to Tempe, Arizona, late in the season due to an COVID-19 outbreak among the Sun Devils.
